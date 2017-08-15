Mets' Jeurys Familia: Rehab moved to High-A

Familia (shoulder) will make his next rehab appearance Wednesday with High-A St. Lucie, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

He made an appearance in the Gulf Coast League on Tuesday, and will quickly move up the ranks. It's possible that if he continues to progress at a solid clip, Familia could be back pitching in high-leverage situations for the Mets before the end of the month. However, it is unclear if he will immediately step back into the closer's role or if AJ Ramos will hold onto that gig.