Mets' Jeurys Familia: Return possible this weekend
Familia (shoulder) could be available for this weekend's upcoming series against Washington, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports Monday.
Familia will make appearances for Low-A Brooklyn on Tuesday and Wednesday. Assuming those go well, Familia may make an appearance or two for a higher-level affiliate, but he shouldn't need more than three or four total rehab appearances before making his return. Barring an aggravation during his minor league appearances, Familia should be back by Sunday at the latest.
