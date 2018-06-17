Mets' Jeurys Familia: Returns from DL

The Mets activated Familia (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Familia missed the minimum amount of time with a sore shoulder and didn't even require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Mets. That suggests the injury isn't much of a concern for Familia, who should immediately reclaim his perch at the back of the New York bullpen. Anthony Swarzak collected the lone save chance that was available while Familia was sidelined.