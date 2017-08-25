Mets' Jeurys Familia: Returns from DL
The Mets activated Familia (shoulder) from the 60-day disabled list Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
The right-hander may not get save chances immediately because of the presence of A.J. Ramos, but Familia remains a solid speculation the rest of the season that he can swipe at least a few, if not take the job back altogether. This may be a good chance to buy low on him in dynasty leagues, as well.
