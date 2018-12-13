Mets' Jeurys Familia: Returns to Mets
Familia agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Mets late Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Familia will return to the organization he spent more than a decade with before a July trade to Oakland last season. He was closing for the Mets before that trade, but that's pretty much off the table this time around with one of the best relief pitchers in the world in Edwin Diaz now locked into the ninth for New York.
