Mets' Jeurys Familia: Scheduled to pitch Monday
Familia (arm) is listed as an available pitcher Monday for the Mets' Grapefruit League game against the Astros and is expected to make his seventh appearance of the spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Familia's presence on the lineup card is a sign that he experienced no issues during his perfect inning Thursday against the Marlins, which marked his first game action in a week. It's still not too reassuring that Familia was experiencing arm tightness this early in the season after missing a large chunk of the 2017 campaign while recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot from his shoulder, so the 28-year-old wouldn't seem to have much stability in his role as closer. Should Familia encounter another health setback or fail to rediscover the form that helped him notch 94 saves between 2015 and 2016, AJ Ramos would be first in line to replace him as the Mets' ninth-inning man.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected back Thursday or Friday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Fighting arm tightness•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected to get 'most' save chances•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Avoids arbitration with Mets•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Not viewed as everyday closer•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Picks up sixth save•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...