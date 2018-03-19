Mets' Jeurys Familia: Scheduled to pitch Monday

Familia (arm) is listed as an available pitcher Monday for the Mets' Grapefruit League game against the Astros and is expected to make his seventh appearance of the spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Familia's presence on the lineup card is a sign that he experienced no issues during his perfect inning Thursday against the Marlins, which marked his first game action in a week. It's still not too reassuring that Familia was experiencing arm tightness this early in the season after missing a large chunk of the 2017 campaign while recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot from his shoulder, so the 28-year-old wouldn't seem to have much stability in his role as closer. Should Familia encounter another health setback or fail to rediscover the form that helped him notch 94 saves between 2015 and 2016, AJ Ramos would be first in line to replace him as the Mets' ninth-inning man.