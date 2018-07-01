Mets' Jeurys Familia: Secures 15th save
Familia fired a perfect ninth inning Sunday, striking out two and needing only 12 pitches to finish off Miami in a 5-2 win.
Familia's ERA has ballooned up to 3.38 from 2.08 at the end of May, mostly due to allowing four runs without recording an out in his last appearance. The right-hander hadn't recorded a save since May 28 and he has to be happy that June finally came to a close. Familia is now 15-for-19 in save chances and still holds a firm grasp on the job.
