Mets' Jeurys Familia: Set for another rehab appearance Saturday

Familia (shoulder) will make his next rehab appearance Saturday for High-A St. Lucie, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Following Saturday's outing, Familia will travel to short-season Brooklyn for the next step of his rehab, barring any setbacks in the coming days. The reliever was able to make an appearance with St. Lucie on Wednesday, tossing a scoreless inning while striking out one. Familia appears to still be on pace for a return to the big-league club before the end of August.