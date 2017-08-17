Mets' Jeurys Familia: Set for another rehab appearance Saturday
Familia (shoulder) will make his next rehab appearance Saturday for High-A St. Lucie, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Following Saturday's outing, Familia will travel to short-season Brooklyn for the next step of his rehab, barring any setbacks in the coming days. The reliever was able to make an appearance with St. Lucie on Wednesday, tossing a scoreless inning while striking out one. Familia appears to still be on pace for a return to the big-league club before the end of August.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Rehab moved to High-A•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Could return by mid-August•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Navigates bullpen session successfully•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: To throw from mound soon•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...