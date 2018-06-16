Mets' Jeurys Familia: Set for Sunday return

The Mets plan to activate Familia (shoulder) off the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Familia rejoined the team in Arizona prior to Saturday's game, but isn't eligible to return from the disabled list until Sunday. The 28-year-old had a 2.48 ERA and 1.24 WHIP and was 14-for-18 in save opportunities prior to landing on the disabled list with shoulder soreness.