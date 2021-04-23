Familia has a 2.45 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB through 3.2 innings over five appearances to begin the season, recording one hold.

The WHIP isn't a typo -- Familia has been tagged for six hits in addition to his two walks, but one of the two runs he's given up was unearned, cushioning the blow to his ratios. The right-hander still has an electric fastball, and his 96.9 mph average is the best mark he's recorded since 2015, but his inability to command it keeps him from consistent high-leverage use.