Mets' Jeurys Familia: Slams door for save No. 13

Familia gave up no runs on one hit and struck out one as he notched the save Monday against the Marlins.

Familia managed to settle down and nab the save after Miami brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth inning. Through 22 games, the 28-year-old has posted a 1.64 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 27 strikeouts across 22 innings. Despite blowing three save opportunities this season, Familia has been a reliable closer for the Mets thus far.