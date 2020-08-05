Familia walked one and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief during Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

After Steven Matz was chased from the game early, the Mets' bullpen combined for five clean frames, with Familia doing his part. The 30-year-old has posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB through 5.2 innings over six appearances so far, but the heavy workload has resulted in only one hold. Despite his solid results so far, Familia still appears to be behind the likes of Seth Lugo and Dellin Betances for high-leverage opportunities.