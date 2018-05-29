Mets' Jeurys Familia: Strikes out three in six-out save

Familia struck out three en route to a two-inning save Monday night against the Braves.

Familia needed to go as long as he has gone all season, as the Mets bullpen was exhausted after spot starter PJ Conlon lasted just two innings. It was a strong bounceback effort after Familia blew his fourth save of the season last time out against Miami, and it has to give the club confidence to see Familia pitch so strong across two full innings. Familia threw 28 pitches, though, so expect him to be unavailable Tuesday night.

