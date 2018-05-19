Mets' Jeurys Familia: Strikes out three to get 12th save

Familia struck out the side in a clean ninth inning to get the save against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Familia got Jake Lamb, Paul Goldschmidt and Daniel Descalso to strike out swinging to secure his 12th save of the year. Familia has allowed runs to score in only three of his 20 appearances this season, and only once gave up more than one run. He now sports a 25:7 K:BB in 20 innings, and is holding opponents to a .181 batting average. The right-hander has impressively issued just one walk in his last eight innings of work, and is 12-for-15 in save chances on the year.