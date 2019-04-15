Familia gave up a run on two hits and a walk over an inning of relief in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

The right-hander now carries a rough 5.87 ERA and 1.83 WHIP through 7.2 innings, and he's earned them -- Familia has walked a batter in five straight appearances, and been tagged for runs in three of his last four outings. He does have two wins and two holds, but the Mets need Familia to regain his form and solidify the set-up crew -- the team currently sits 27th in bullpen ERA, even with Edwin Diaz doing his thing in the ninth inning.