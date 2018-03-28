Mets' Jeurys Familia: Struggles through shaky spring

Familia concluded Grapefruit League play with one strikeout and a 6.43 ERA over seven innings of work.

Familia battled arm tightness during spring camp and had his workload limited in order to help preserve his arm for the regular season. The veteran reliever made his last appearance on March 19, so he will have had nine consecutive days of rest heading into Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals. Familia will open the year as the Mets' ninth-inning arm, but proven closer AJ Ramos is waiting in the wings should he falter or suffer an injury.