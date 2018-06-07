Mets' Jeurys Familia: Takes loss Wednesday
Familia (2-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing one run on two hits in one inning.
Manager Mickey Callaway again opted to use Familia in the eighth inning, this time in a game knotted at 0-0. He proceeded to allow the only run of the game on a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly, squandering what was an impressive start from Zack Wheeler. The 28-year-old has now taken three losses this season to go with his four blown saves, though he still owns a solid 2.48 ERA and 10.2 K/9 through 29 innings.
