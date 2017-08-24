Mets' Jeurys Familia: To be activated Friday
Familia (shoulder) is set to be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list prior to Friday's game in Washington, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Familia has been out with a blood clot in his right armpit since mid-May, a setback that required surgery for the closer. He's been able to compete in four rehab appearances over the past week, throwing on back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday with Low-A Brooklyn. Familia is already back in the clubhouse with the big-league club as the Mets take on Miami on Thursday, and is expected to be eased into high-leverage roles upon his activation. Although AJ Ramos may continue to serve as the closer for the time being, Familia is likely to return to the spot before the end of the 2017 season.
