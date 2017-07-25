Mets' Jeurys Familia: To throw from mound soon
Familia (shoulder) will throw off the mound in the near future, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Familia's mound session will mark the first time that the reliever has been able to toe the rubber since being placed on the disabled list in early May with a blood clot in his shoulder. Though he remains without a firm timetable for return, manager Terry Collins confirmed that Familia will likely return to the Mets' bullpen sometime this season.
