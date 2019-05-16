Familia (shoulder) struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Wednesday in the Mets' 5-1 loss to the Nationals.

The Mets brought Familia back from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener, but he wasn't summoned from the bullpen until a low-leverage opportunity surfaced Wednesday. Familia skirted any trouble in his first appearance back from the IL, but he may need to string together a few quality showings in a row before the Mets reinstall him as the top setup man for closer Edwin Diaz.