Mets' Jeurys Familia: Unavailable Saturday with trade talks brewing

Manager Mickey Callaway said Familia is not available out of the bullpen for Saturday's game, though he hasn't been traded just yet, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It's expected that Familia will be dealt to Oakland within the next couple days so the closer will remain in limbo for the time being. Don't expect to see him pitch again for the Mets unless the deal falls through. Callaway added that Robert Gsellman is the "leading candidate" to man the ninth-inning moving forward, but he's unlikely to be available Saturday after pitching two innings during Friday's victory.