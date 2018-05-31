Mets' Jeurys Familia: Used in eighth inning Wednesday
Familia picked up his first hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Braves, allowing two hits in a scoreless eighth inning.
Mets manager Mickey Callaway elected to use his closer to begin the eighth against the top of Atlanta's batting order and, while Familia needed some help from Amed Rosario and his defense, he was able to get the job done, leaving the ninth inning for Robert Gsellman. There's been no indication that Familia's job is in jeopardy, and his 2.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB through 26 innings on the season remain strong, but if Callaway continues to go against the book in how he deploys his bullpen, it could cost Familia some more save chances down the road.
