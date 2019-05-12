The Mets plan to activate Familia (shoulder) ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

New York was planning to reinstate Familia on Sunday, but that was scrapped after the Mets' game against the Marlins was postponed due to inclement weather. Familia thus shouldn't face any restrictions while picking up a couple extra days of rest before returning to the big leagues, though Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports notes that the right-hander won't immediately reclaim his normal setup role.