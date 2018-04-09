Mets' Jeurys Familia: Workload should decrease as season progresses

Familia won't continue to be used as heavily as he's been through the early part of the schedule, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports. "You can't be this aggressive the whole season," manager Mickey Callaway admitted Sunday. "The off days, the snow days, helped out a lot. When we start playing 10 in a row, were going to have to be a little more cautious with guys. We will be, we wanted to benefit from the days off and those things and guys were rested, seems to be paying off."

After notching a five-out save Saturday -- his second appearance of more than one inning already this season -- the closer got the night off Sunday despite that fact the Mets had a one-run lead to protect in the 12th inning, with rookie Jacob Rhame getting the nod and converting the save instead. Familia's 2017 injury issues make the Mets' caution understandable, but so far he's held up, having not allowed a run with a 6:3 K:BB through six innings and going a perfect 4-for-4 in save chances. A healthy Familia racked up 94 saves in 2015-16, and with the team looking competitive again in 2018, he could be in line for another big total.