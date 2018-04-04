Mets' Jeurys Familia: Works around trouble for second save

Familia worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to record his second save of the season Tuesday against the Phillies. He struck out one.

Familia made things interesting in this one, putting the tying run on base with one out before shutting things down. After an injury-plagued 2017, Familia looks strong through the early stages of the present campaign, converting both of his save opportunities and striking out four across 3.1 scoreless innings.