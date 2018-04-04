Mets' Jeurys Familia: Works around trouble for second save
Familia worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to record his second save of the season Tuesday against the Phillies. He struck out one.
Familia made things interesting in this one, putting the tying run on base with one out before shutting things down. After an injury-plagued 2017, Familia looks strong through the early stages of the present campaign, converting both of his save opportunities and striking out four across 3.1 scoreless innings.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Earns four-out save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Struggles through shaky spring•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Scheduled to pitch Monday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected back Thursday or Friday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Fighting arm tightness•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected to get 'most' save chances•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...