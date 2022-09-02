Suarez (elbow) was reinstated from Single-A St. Lucie's 60-day injured list Aug. 23 and has given up five runs (three earned) on 10 hits and four walks while striking out eight across six innings between his first two appearances of the season for the affliate.

Suarez was sidelined to begin the 2022 season while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent at some point in 2021. He was activated and reinserted into the Single-A rotation just under two weeks ago after he posted an 0.96 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 9.1 innings over his five rehab appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.