Mets' Joe Panik: Cedes lineup spot to Cano

Panik is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

With Robinson Cano (hamstring) returning from the injured list Tuesday and drawing back into the lineup for the series finale, Panik's time as the Mets' primary second baseman is likely over. Panik has slashed an underwhelming .273/.317/.390 since signing with the Mets on Aug. 9 but turned in one of his better performances in Tuesday's 11-10 loss, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.