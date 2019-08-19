Mets' Joe Panik: Notches three hits

Panik went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs Sunday in the Mets' 11-5 win over the Royals.

Though he's been with the Mets for just over a week, Panik has quickly settled in as the team's primary second baseman and its No. 2 hitter versus right-handed pitching. Through nine games with New York, Panik has gone 9-for-27 with seven runs and two RBI. His time as the Mets' top option at the keystone could come to an end as soon as next weekend, however, as the team is expected to bring Jeff McNeil (hamstring) off the 10-day injured list when eligible.