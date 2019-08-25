Mets' Joe Panik: Out versus southpaw

Panik is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Panik started the last nine contests and has a .297/.333/.351 slash line in that stretch, but he'll head to the bench with left-hander Dallas Keuchel taking the mound for Atlanta. Jeff McNeil will cover the keystone in his place Sunday.

