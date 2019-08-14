Mets' Joe Panik: Remains out Wednesday

Panik is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Panik will sit for a second straight game with another lefty in Dallas Keuchel starting for the opposition. Ruben Tejada, who was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, is starting at second base and hitting seventh in his place.

