Mets' Joe Panik: Signs with Mets

Panik has agreed to a big-league contract with the Mets, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Mets still have to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, but this is a done deal. Panik lives close to Citi Field and will have an opportunity to earn significant playing time with Robinson Cano (hamstring) possibly done for the year, so this seems like a good fit. He hit .235/.310/.317 with three home runs, four steals and a 38:36 K:BB in 388 plate appearances before the Giants cut him loose. Look for him to play every day against righties (career 100 wRC+), but possibly sit against southpaws (career 85 wRC+).

More News
Our Latest Stories