Mets' Joe Panik: Sitting vs. lefty

Panik isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Panik will get the night off with a southpaw in Patrick Corbin set to toe the rubber for the opposition. Jeff McNeil draws the start at second base, allowing for Michael Conforto to shift to right and Juan Lagares to start in center.

