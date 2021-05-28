Lucchesi allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Lucchesi pitched three scoreless innings before allowing a run to score in the fourth inning on a Connor Joe single. The southpaw has not had a good season, with his ERA lowered to 6.56 in 23.1 innings. If he's done anything good, it's that he's limited opposing hitters to just two home runs this season. The 28-year-old may lose his spot in the rotation with the return of Jacob Degrom (side). He will serve as a long reliever.