Lucchesi is penciled in as the Mets' No. 5 starter after Jordan Yamamoto was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Manager Luis Rojas has mentioned this spring that he could potentially use an opener on occasion, so Lucchesi may not officially get every start when his turn comes around, but for now he will follow Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker and David Peterson in the rotation. Lucchesi is likely just keeping a spot warm until Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) is healthy, but if he out-performs Peterson he could retain a starting role beyond that.