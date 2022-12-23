Lucchesi agreed to a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Mets to avoid arbitration Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lucchesi's salary will remain identical to what he earned in 2022, though he didn't pitch at all while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Lucchesi was able to build up to multiple innings in late September on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse, which should provide some optimism that he'll be ready to pitch to start 2023. He'll likely begin the season in the Mets' bullpen, though he could make spot starts as needed.