Lucchesi didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Marlins, giving up only one hit over four scoreless innings while striking out eight. He didn't walk a batter.

The southpaw hadn't recorded more than 10 outs in a game all season, which might explain why his day ended after only 43 pitches (34 of which were strikes) despite his dominance. The eight strikeouts were a season high for Lucchesi, and the outing shaved almost two runs off his ERA, which still sits at an ugly 7.32. This effort should earn him at least one more turn in the rotation for the injury-ravaged Mets, even with Jacob deGrom (side) close to returning.