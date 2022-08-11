Lucchesi (elbow) could be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice within the next week or two, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lucchesi is still conducting his rehab from last June's Tommy John surgery at the Mets' spring complex in Florida, so once he's cleared for game action in the minors, he'll likely report to the team's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate or Single-A St. Lucie. Even if his surgically repaired elbow responds well to facing hitters and he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September, Lucchesi likely wouldn't have enough time to get stretched out for a starting role. If he's activated from the 60-day injured list before season's end and rejoins the Mets, Lucchesi will presumably serve as a lefty option out of the bullpen.