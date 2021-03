Lucchesi will follow an opener (Jacob Barnes) Saturday against Houston and could do the same thing during the regular season, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Lucchesi appears to be locked in as the team's fifth starter, though he may not actually be a true starter. Following an opener could be a small boost to his fantasy value, as he'd get to skip the opponent's toughest batters the first time through the order and won't have to throw five innings to be eligible for a win.