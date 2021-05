Lucchesi (0-2) took the loss Monday, surrendering six runs on seven hits and a walk over 2.2 innings as the Mets fell 6-5 to the Cardinals. He struck out two.

Five of the seven hits off the southpaw went for extra bases, including long balls by Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado. Lucchesi did nothing to demonstrate he deserves a longer look in the rotation, and on the season he carries an ugly 10.13 ERA and 13:3 K:BB through 10.2 innings.