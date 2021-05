Lucchesi (1-2) allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three across 3.1 innings, earning the win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Lucchesi didn't allow any earned runs for the first time since his first appearance this season. The 28-year-old has had a rough start with a 7.71 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 14 innings. He has allowed the most runs out of all Mets relievers. He continues to serve best as a bulk-innings reliever behind an opener.