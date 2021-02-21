Lucchesi went to Driveline during the offseason in an effort to smooth his delivery and better his mechanics, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lucchesi said the focus of his sessions at Driveline included work on his lead, his front side and shoulder mobility. He's coming off a disappointing 2020 season, when he threw only 5.2 innings and was regularly placed at the alternate site. Though he's not a lock for the rotation, Lucchesi should have a chance for an increased role with the Mets this season and will look to regain his 2019 form when he posted a 4.18 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 163.2 frames.