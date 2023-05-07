Lucchesi did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over four innings in a 13-6 loss to the Rockies. He struck out four.

Lucchesi gave up a solo home run to Randal Grichuk in the first and two runs in the third. The left-hander tossed a scoreless fourth and was at only 70 pitches, but he was replaced to start the fifth inning, as he was operating on three-days rest. After tossing seven shutout innings in his first appearance of the season (April 21 versus San Francisco), Lucchesi has allowed three or more runs in three straight outings and surrendered a home run in each of those contests. Carlos Carrasco's (elbow) rehab start has been delayed by an illness, so it looks like Lucchesi will get at least one more turn in the rotation.