Lucchesi (1-4) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Padres after giving up one run on four hits while fanning three across 4.2 innings.

Lucchesi didn't have a bad performance and only allowed a run via a solo home run from Manny Machado, but he was outdueled by Blake Snell, who delivered his best start of the season. Lucchesi, who owns a 5.79 ERA on the season, will have the opportunity of revenge next week since his next start will be against the Padres once again, though that time it'll be at home.

