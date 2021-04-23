Luchessi did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across three innings.

Luchessi got off to a strong start, sending five of his first seven batters down on strikes. Unfortunately, he issued back-to-back walks in the third inning followed by an RBI single to Willson Contreras and a two-run double to Kris Byrant to hand the Cubs a 3-0 lead. The 27-year old didn't last much longer, getting pulled after three innings and 60 pitches, 34 for strikes. Luchessi threw only 55 pitches in last outing, so there wasn't much improvement on his endurance. The left-hander should get another chance, although the exact date has yet to be announced.