Lucchesi didn't factor into the decision Wednesday in the Mets' 6-5 loss to the Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader after he gave up four runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out one and issued no walks.

Though Lucchesi served up three extra-base hits (including two home runs) on the day, he was relatively efficient in the start, as he needed only 46 pitches to record 12 outs. Under normal circumstances, the Mets would have left Lucchesi in for at least another inning or two, but manager Buck Showalter told Tim Healey of Newsday after the game that the southpaw was pulled early so he could be better preserved for a start Sunday against the Rockies on three days' rest. Because of the doubleheader, the Mets will close the week with six games in five days, and Showalter apparently views Lucchesi on short rest as the team's best option for Sunday rather than delving into the minor-league ranks for a spot starter. The Mets are likely to scale back to a five-man rotation next week and Carlos Carrasco (elbow) also appears to be on track to return from the injured list, so Lucchesi could end up getting optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse immediately following Sunday's outing.