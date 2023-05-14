Lucchesi's start Saturday against the Nationals has been suspended due to inclement weather, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.
The game will be made up with a split doubleheader Sunday. Lucchesi threw 2.1 innings before the game was delayed for over three hours before being suspended, so he and Washington starter Trevor Williams will not be available for Sunday's twin billing.
