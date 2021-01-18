Lucchesi was traded from the Padres to the Mets on Monday as part of a three-team deal headlined by Joe Musgrove moving from Pittsburgh to San Diego, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lucchesi was an unexciting but productive starter for the Padres in his first two big-league seasons, posting a 4.14 ERA that he backed up with a 24.6 percent strikeout rate and 8.0 percent walk rate. He suddenly fell out of favor last season, spending most of the season at the team's alternate training site while allowing five runs in just 5.2 innings of work. If he can get back to his previous form, he'll be a useful option to round out the back of the Mets' rotation, but it's hard to be too confident in him after his poor 2020 campaign.