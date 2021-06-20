Mets manager Luis Rojas said Lucchesi (elbow) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Lucchesi was moved to the injured list Saturday with what was believed to be a minor case of left elbow inflammation, but the Mets apparently have a higher degree of concern about his health one day later. The MRI should provide clarity once and for all whether Lucchesi is dealing with anything more than elbow inflammation, and a potential timeline for his return will likely emerge once those test results are available. The Mets haven't appointed a replacement in the rotation for Lucchesi and could opt to lean on its cadre of long-relief arms to fill innings when the team requires a fifth starter.