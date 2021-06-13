Lucchesi allowed a run on four hits and a walk and struck out six in five innings in a no-decision versus San Diego on Sunday.

Lucchesi got off to a rough start when he allowed a leadoff home run to Tommy Pham in the first inning, but the southpaw settled down after that. He was denied a win after San Diego rallied for the lead in the seventh. Lucchesi has a 5.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB across 33 innings this year. He's given up just three runs in his last 17.1 innings, so he'll look to carry some momentum into his next start, which is expected to be in Washington during next weekend's series.