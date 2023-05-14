The Mets optioned Lucchesi to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
Lucchesi pitched Saturday for 2.1 innings against the Nationals before that game was suspended, and rules dictate that the Mets can demote the left-hander before the twin billing is resumed. Dennis Santana will have his contract selected from Syracuse in a corresponding move. Lucchesi could be back with the Mets at some point this summer either as a starter or multi-inning reliever.
